N80 between Mountmellick and Tullamore open today

Part of the N80 between Mountmellick to Tullamore which has been closed for extensive roadworks is open on Friday, October 20.

The road has been closed for the last three weeks causing delays and hassle for people travelling the road everyday.

Due to the weather on Friday, October 20, the road works on the N80 Tullamore to Mountmellick Road cannot take place.

The closure is for a distance of 3.4km, from Graigue outside Mountmellick, to Forest Upper on the Tullamore road.

The road was closed from Monday October 9 at 7am and will remain closed until Friday November 10 at 6pm.

