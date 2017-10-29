Midlands motorist has ridiculously unsafe car seized by Gardai
The car also had no insurance, no tax and no NCT
This really is nuts
A motorist in the Midlands has had their car seized after they were stopped by Gardai in Moate.
One of the wheels only had one nut holding the wheel in place while the car also had no insurance, no tax and no NCT. Gardai are urging all drivers to check their nuts regularly.......
This driver has a few screws loose! Car seized in Moate no insurance/tax/nct. Drivers pls check ur nuts regularly pic.twitter.com/EGNGVoMDG5— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 28, 2017