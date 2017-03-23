Thousands of people to have road traffic convictions overturned after Garda error

14,700 people who were prosecuted for road traffic offences are to have their convictions overturned because of garda error, it has been revealed today. These people, who were convicted in the courts, were prosecuted without a fixed-charge notice first being issued, it has emerged.

As a result, the Gardaí now have to appeal each of those convictions, meaning court-imposed penalties and fines will be removed and refunded and the State will have to cover all costs, estimated to run into millions of euro.

The Assistant Commissioner in charge of Policing has apologised to those who were wrongly convicted.

It has also been revealed that from 2011 to 2016, the number of drink driving tests the gardaí claimed they had carried out was hugely exaggerated.

Gardaí say they do not know why these mistakes happened and have pointed to system and policy failures, but also accepted it is reasonable for people to conclude many of the figures were just being made up.