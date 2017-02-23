Deaths in Laois - February 23, 2017

Sean Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 22 of Sean Delaney of Esker Gate, Mountmellick and formerly of The Oak, Barnashrone, Mountmellick.

At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of the late Nell, dear father of John (Publican, Mountmellick) and Elizabeth (Molloy) Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his son and daughter, sister Elizabeth McCarthy (Portlaoise), daughter-in-law Naomi, son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends..

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.30pm, removal at 5.50pm to St. Josephs Church, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Margaret McInerney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, February 21 of Margaret (Peg) McInerney of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Deeply regretted by her family, John, William, Patrick, Bridget, Mary and Eileen, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 5pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris In Ossory. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyleix. Funeral cortege from Borris In Ossory to Abbeyleix on Friday via Rathdowney and Durrow.

Adrian Dillon - Killeshin and Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, February 21 of Adrian Dillon of "St. Anthony’s", Killeshin, Ballickmoyler.

At home. Beloved son of Paul and the late Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his loving father, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Patrick (Paddy) Delaney of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Alice, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm this Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

Peter Hynes - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Peter Hynes of 12 Orchard Drive, Portarlington, Laois and formerly of Railway View, Roscrea.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, sons Peter Jnr, Damien and Lorcan, daughter Elizabeth, daughters-in-laws Linda, Hillary and Nam, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am arrivng St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Maureen Mahony - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Maureen Mahony (née Dunne) of Boston, Cullohill.

At Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Sean and her sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim and her daughter Anne, her sisters Margaret (Cruite), Nuala (Beale) and Kathleen (Barry), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Wednesday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla.

Christopher McRedmond - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Christopher (Christy) McRedmond of Old Forge Cresent, Mountrath and formerly of Knockanina, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Sheila and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters Mary (Moore), Margaret (Boyhan), Michael, Sheila (Guidera), Kathleen (Mulhall), Bernadette, Frank, Chris and Donal, Aunt Madie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Wednesday evening from 4pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

John O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of John O'Brien of "Drishane", Meelick, Portlaoise and late of Kenmare.

Ex Gardai Siochana. Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Philomena, and dearly loved father to Michael, Aileen, and Claire. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Niamh, Cian, Séan and Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

John Bland - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of John Bland of Blandsfort, Ballyroan.

Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of David and Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the family burial ground in Blandsfort.

Maureen Burgess - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Maureen Burgess (née Roche), originally of Ballylinan.

Wife of the late Bill Burgess. Peacefully. Deeply missed by her sons Niall, Ronan and Colm, daughter-in-law Marie, grand-children Hugh and Amy, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing in the Chapel at Peamount Hospital from 3pm on Tuesday followed by removal to Pius X Church, Templeogue, to arrive for 5pm. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday morning. Burial in Ballylinan Cemetery following prayers in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Christina Carey - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Christina (Teena) Carey (née O Callaghan) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Dermot, daughters Mary, Joyce and Jacqueline, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michaels Cemetery Portarlington.

Jackie Gleeson - Portarlington and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Jackie Gleeson of Link Road, Portarlington and formerly Morette, Emo.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving daughter of Margaret and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Audrey, Denis, Michael, Georgina, Stephaine and Thomas, aunts, uncle, nieces ,nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother Denis's residence Garrymaddock Vicarstown on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm.Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Theresa Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Theresa Delaney of St Mary's Hospital, Baldoyle and late of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sister Carmel and her brothers Patrick and Donal, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Joe Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Joe Delaney of Park, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Mark. Devoted granddad to Noah. Pre-deceased by his brother in law Michael Seale. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Catherine and Mary, Marks fiancée Sinead, brothers-in-law, Edward and Liam, sister-in-law Kathleen, Martina Seale , cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and colleagues at Stradbally Ladders.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Ratheniska Cemetery.

Paddy Dempsey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Paddy Dempsey of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his brothers Con and Gerry, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7pm on Monday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Edward Harrington - Roscommon and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Edward Harrington of Grangemore, Boyle, Roscommon, Laois and Meath.

Peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm Sunday and Monday from 3pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 1pm Tuesday with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old cemetery.

Josephine Sheehan - Dublin and The Heath

The death took place on Friday, February 17 of Josephine (Josie) O'Sheehan (née Dunne) of

The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of The Heath, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Foxrock Nursing Home, following a short illness. Beloved wife of Ciaran and loving mother of Brian, Brendan, David, Siobhain, Colma and Sean. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, children and their spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road (opposite UCD Flyover) on Monday from 10am, with family attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18.