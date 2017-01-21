School artist scheme open

Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Artists in Schools project, run by Laois County Council.

Grants are made available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media.

Open to national and secondary schools throughout the county the application is made by the school in partnership with the artist and each application is adjudicated on its overall artistic benefits and ideals.

The Arts Office was delighted with the success of last year’s Artists in Schools Scheme.

Participating schools and projects in 2016 were Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, where artist Pauline Hyland worked on a 1916 mural project; Shanahoe National School, where artist Janet O’Grady created ‘Plastic Paradise’ using recycled materials; Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix, where artist Janet O’Grady’s wall mural used recycled materials; Portlaoise Educate Together, where artist Ania Necel Kruppa did an outdoor sculpture project; Abbeyleix South NS, where artist Fin O’Hara’s pottery project used different processes with clay; Abbans NS Maganey, where artist Mary Slevin’s visual arts project used fairy tales as inspiration; The Heath NS, where artist Aishling Hennessy presented a mural project; Wolfhill NS, where artist Janet O’Grady made puppets using recycled materials; and Cosby NS Stradbally, where artist Edyta Szymanska’s sculpture project used clay and organic materials.

Contact the Arts Office by phone on 057 8664033/13.