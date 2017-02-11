Last chance to get council grant for Laois arts

The deadline is fast approaching to be in with a chance of securing a Laois County Council arts grant.

Provision has been made for the payment of grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by the council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities.

Maximum amount payable will not exceed €1000.

A bursary is also available to enable two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan.

The Artists in Schools Scheme 2017 is also open. Grants are available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists.

Details and application forms available from The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. 057 8664033, artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

Closing date is Thursday February 16.