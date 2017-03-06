Local bands can get a chance to perform at Bare in the Woods

As festival line ups across the country fill up quickly, new Irish artists are being offered the chance to play at the quickest growing event of the summer, BARE in the Woods in Portarlington.

Taking place at Garryhinch Woods on the Laois Offaly border on June 9-11, BARE in the Woods has already announced hip hop legends House of Pain and Mike Skinner with more headline acts due to be released imminently.

In the meantime, BARE17 is directing new Irish artists to download the Mobstar app and upload an entry for an opportunity to play this year’s festival.

Mobstar is the first and largest open network of authentic music talent that will allow users and fans to immediately discover, share, engage, follow and directly support their favourite rising talent.

Already, Heroes in Hiding, Craic Appeal, Mind Riot, Scoops, Chasing Abbey, Buniscionn, Wolves of Youth, Exiles, The Revellions, Emma Jai, The Kilo 1977, Dreaming of Jupiter, Montreal State, Not Monsters, Gemma Bradley and Quangodelic have been chosen to play BARE17 through the Mobstar app.

“The quality of the acts that have entered through Mobstar so far have been amazingly good. We still have slots to fill over the three-day event, so we are encouraging anyone who would like to find out what its like to play a great Irish festival to download the app and get involved,” said Festival organiser, Peter Dunne.

The festival has expanded to a three day event this year.