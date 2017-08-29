Electric Picnic: Huge Irish act announced by CEO Melvin Benn

It may be the end of summer but it will be the Start of Summer at Electric Picnic this weekend for Ash fans whose greatest hits include Girl From Mars and Shining Light.

Melvin Benn, the CEO of Festival Republic has revealed at the press launch today that Northern Irish rock band Ash will play at The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow tent this weekend.

Melvin also revealed that Electric Picnic has signed a ten year agreement with The Cosby Family to continue the Picnic in Stradbally keeping the Picnic in Laois for another decade.