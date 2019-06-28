Portlaoise stages The Greatest Showman-Sing-along and honours musical stars- in pictures

Dunamaise Art s Centre was proud to host a fantastic night at its screening of The Greatest Showman-Sing-along last Saturday 22 June which also marked a celebration of the Portlaoise Musical Society's recent success.

A full house adorned the auditorium for the inaugural sing-along screening which was a new venture for the arts centre.

Portlaoise CBS student Stephen Keegan became “The Greatest Showman” for the night and greeted the audience as they arrived and splashed them with bubbles as they left!.

Special selfie props and light sticks were offered and Sonya Cuddy of Speak Out Drama Lessons presented instructed dance movements to enhance the sing-along experience on the night.

Read also: CAMPAIGN STARTS TO BUILD LAOIS MUSEUM

Dunamaise Arts Centre was proud to host a reception for the members of Portlaoise Musical Society – many of whom were attending the show – to celebrate their recent success story of their All-Ireland ‘Best Overall Show’ and ‘Best Musical Director’ for their phenomenal show Titanic – The Musical in 2018 at the 2019 AIMS Awards.

The members were introduced as guests of honour at the screening as they walked to the stage to take a bow for the audience, following their phenomenal success which is a testament to 20 years of incredible talent and hard work being put in by this local community group which is chaired by Sharon Dunphy.

For more details of events taking place at Dunamaise Arts Centre see www.dunamaise.ie