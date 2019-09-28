Unique new arts project for school children underway in laois

A new art project in Laois is giving Mountrath primary school children organising an art exhibition in Portlaoise as part of an initiative to introduce more people to the arts.

Dunamaise Arts Centre, Creative Ireland Laois and Laois Arts Office, in conjunction with Kevin Kavanagh Gallery is presenting the inaugural Young Curators Exhibition Project.

This project sees primary school children from Scoil Bhríde, Mountrath working with professional curators, artists and Dunamaise Gallery to curate and organise their own art exhibition and will also feature workshops for families and schools throughout the county.

The Mountrath pupils have been working with Laois curator and gallerist Kevin Kavanagh and artist and Dunamaise Arts Centre box office manager Laura Amy Dunne to select and present work by established artists, the culmination of which is an exhibition at Dunamaise Arts Centre which will inspire other fun arts activities.

The exhibition itself, which could be previewed recently on Culture Night, will be officially opened on Friday 4 October. A related programme of talks and workshops for schoolchildren and families will also take place alongside the exhibition.

Dunamaise Gallery is co-ordinating a Creative Space to respond to the exhibition.

Children of all ages are invited to respond throughout the exhibition and visits from other schools are welcome. Class and family activity sheets will be available from the box office and free artist-led workshops encouraging creative expression and exploration.

There will be fun art workshops inspired by the exhibition for ages 7+ on Wednesday 30 October at 4pm and for families on Saturday 2 November at 2pm.

Young people are invited to tell tall tales from their imagination, sparked by the artworks on display in a storytelling workshop which will also take place on Saturday 9 November at 2pm.

Primary schools from around the county are also invited to visit the exhibition and enjoy an art workshop each Thursday at Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Young Curators Exhibition Project runs from 20 September to 9 November.

The initiative is supported by Creative Ireland Laois, as part of the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Laois County Council.

All events are free of charge and places for workshops can be booked from the box office, tel: 057 8663355.

Further information can be seen on www.dunamaise.ie.