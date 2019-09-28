Culture Night a hit in Laois in pictures

Culture Night in Laois featured a wide variety of events that entertained people throughout the county on a night that celebrated culture and arts.

Portlaoise hosted a packed programme that included a concert at the Dunamaise Arts Centre by the Henry Girls who were joined by Music Generation Laois.

Laois Shopping Centre hosted the Youth Dance Ensemble and Mountmellick Embroidery Portlaoise Group. Portlaoise Library host author Anne Griffin in conversation with Claire O’Brien with the Laois Writers' Group.

The Equinox at Kavanaghs’ Pub featured performances by artists from Laois and across Ireland and will include a special performance by our Culture Night Ambassador Glory Anumudu.

Abbeyleix Heritage House hosted a family puppet show by McCormick Puppets.

A Pop Up Gaeltacht event took place at An Sean Chistin in Ballyfin while there was a ceramic art exhibition ‘losing Ground’ at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally Cathy Whelan.

Read also: UNIQUE ARTS PROJECT FOR CHILDREN IN LAOIS

Kevin McCann opened his art studio in Ballyfin and the Mount Henry Art Studio, Killenard also welcomed the public.

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse and Emo Court and Roundwood House Mountrath hosted free tours.

Durrow Library was the venue for a musical evening of light classical and popular music performed by violinist/violist Ali Comerford and pianist Anna Callanan.

In Mountmellick, The Aishling Art Group exhibit at the Gallery and Mountmellick Comhaltas entertained residents at St Vincent’s Hospital. The Slieve Bloom Association presented Life Stories, a documentary with memories of traditional music, dance and life over the years, at the MDA.

In Portarlington at the Church of Ireland Hall, there was a special film screening of the film “Into the West”.

Rathdowney Library presented “These Wailing Walls”, a famine re-enactment pageant looking back at the children of famine times.

Finally, there was an evening of music, dancing, singing, storytelling and fun with Spink Comhaltas in Knock community Hall.