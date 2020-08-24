MEMORIES: Electric Picnic photos from last year... sob!

As Laois adjusts to national Covid-19 restrictions after being released early for good behaviour from the fortnight lockdown with Kildare and Offaly, we remember last year's glorious Electric Picnic.

2019 was another great Electric Picnic weekend in Stradbally. We had Laois photographer Alf Harvey out and about taking as always fantastic pictures of Laois people having fun on Sunday.

The picnic is sadly cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, but it would have been held from September 3 to 6.

There's always next year!

Click through the gallery above.

See photos from Friday of Electric Picnic 2019 here.