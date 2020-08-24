MEMORIES: Electric Picnic 2019 Day 1 in pictures

A look back at the epic Friday line-up of Electric Picnic 2019 in Laois, when picnickers partied in their thousands to Billie Eilish, Hozier and lots more besides.

The picnic is cancelled due to Covid-19 this year, but we would have all been very excited by this point, with the event just a week away. It was due to take place from September 4 to 6.

Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to catch some of the revellers on camera.