In Pictures: Hudson Taylor defy the deluge in Portlaoise with cracking show

A deluge of rain in Portlaoise didn't stop the craic at The Old Fort Quarter live festival of gigs which have proved a big hit in Laois.
Hudson Taylor was the star of the show on Wednesday night, September 8, in the grounds of the Music Generation Laois, Laois Music Centre which is located on the grounds of the old Scoil Mhuire NS.
The tent erected by promoter PJ Kavanagh really came into its own as the rain spilled from the heavens on Wednesday night.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there and caught the fun on camera which the Leinster Express is delighted to feature. Scroll through the pictures above. See more photos at the links below.
