In Pictures: Culture Night Equinox in Portlaoise's heart

The Equinox was the name of the Culture Night event at Kavanaghs Upstairs in the heart of Portlaoise.

It was night dedicated to art forms and performance in celebration of the Autumnal equinox. It featured beautiful, mystical, and magical performances from artists from Laois and across Ireland – expect visual art, magic, performance art, poetry, dance, music, and burlesque.

The performances took place on and off-stage. It was designed to keep the audience feeling involved and inspired, and likewise the performers.

“The Equinox” aimed to introduce emerging and experimental performance-based acts to the Laois audience; acting as a platform for both local and national acts.

This event also serve as an opportunity for the Laois community to experience an accessible, intimate live art event, with exposure to contemporary and experimental methods of creative expression, art forms and performance.

The show was filmed to run as an online show.