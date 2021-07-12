Laois Offaly appeal to young men on nights out as part of 'assault hot spot' campaign

Gardaí make a appeal and give invaluable advice

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardaí have appealed to people especially young men to be aware of their actions and warned that they will be actively policing public order in 'assault hotspots' this summer.

The Gardaí issued the appeal with a series of images (swipe through above) that convey key messages on the harm street violence can do.

"Assault hotspots have also been identified by Gardaí and from early summer there has been a high visibility policing presence in these areas at key times.

"We urge young men to think about the impact of their actions on themselves and others, and advised people to be streetwise when they are out and about.

The gardaí say assaults are needless and avoidable.

"They are usually carried out by males against males aged between 18 and 35. The peak time for these assaults is early Sunday morning. Don’t be that guy; use your brain not your fists," said the gardaí.

The gaurds advise people to be streetwise when out and about.

"Planning is key to having a good night out. Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back. Avoid walking alone and in dark places. Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property. Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help," concluded the warning.

