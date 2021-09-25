In Pictures: Coolrain caught on camera for Laois vintage celebration

Coolrain was alive with vintage tractors and cars as well as joggers, walkers and live entertainment in Hogan's pub recently.
Scroll through the pictures above by Alf Harvey who went along for the Leinster Express to capture some of the fun on September 12 in the Laois Slieve Blooms village on camera.
