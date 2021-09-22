Search

22/09/2021

Two accidents at 'forgotten crossroads' in Portlaoise

Keyes Cross in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois councillor has labelled as "forgotten" a junction on the old Dublin Road outside of Portlaoise.

Two accidents took place at the Keyes Cross junction near The Heath recently, according to Cllr Willie Aird.

"This is one of the forgotten crossroads in our area. The grass verge is cut, but nothing else is carried out. There were two accidents there recently. We need to try and get money to make it more friendly from a motoring point of view," he said.

He is calling for Laois County Council to install safety measures at this junction and also at Ballycarnan.

"I had received a few complaints. I went out myself to see and I support the residents 100%," Cllr Aird said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded his motion seeking the safety works, tabled to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"One part is like a blind bend, but it's probably private property," she noted.

The reply from the area's engineer Wes Wilkinson is that he will arrange to meet Cllr Arid at both locations to examine them.

