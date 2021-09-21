Busy Laois crossroads set for safety works
Work is set to begin this autumn on a busy Laois crossroads on the old Dublin Road on The Heath.
Confirmation that the project is going ahead was given after a status report was sought by Cllr Paschal McEvoy from Laois County Council as to when road safety measures will start at Treacy’s Cross.
Mr Farhan Nasiem, Acting /Senior Executive Enginerr replied in writing at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He said the council’s Road Design section is preparing a design for Treacy’s Cross Junction Safety Scheme. He added that construction work will be completed by the end of November.
Cllr McEvoy welcomed the news saying that a lot of accidents occur on what is a busy crossroads. Cllr PJ Kelly agreed and added that the road breaks up during cold weather.
Philip McVeigh, senior engineer, said he would give the councillors would have access to the design when completed.