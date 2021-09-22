Search

22/09/2021

IN PICTURES No fuss for Laois kids on the Portlaoise cycle bus School Cycle-Bus

Holy Family, Gaelscoil and Educate Together two wheel train during Bike Week

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

More than 100 school children boarded the bilingual School Cycle-Bus or Bus Rothaíochta Scoile recently and wheeled their way through roundabouts, junctions and double lanes of traffic full of energy and laughter!

This long vehicle formation made three trips from Holy Family Senior School, Portlaoise Educate Together National School agus Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

The cycle was part of Laois County Council’s activities for Bike Week, and an idea conjured up by An Taisce's Senior Green-Schools Travel Officer Lorraine Flanagan and Environmental Awareness Officer Suzanne Dempsey of Laois County Council.

Lorraine, her colleague Dr Karen Moore and Suzanne are working together on a new schools project as part of the town’s Low Carbon initiative.

Suzanne is passionate about Cycle buses and the event was an opportunity to test out a Cycle-Bus and showcase the ease and freedom it gives to children and their parents.

The roads to the school campuses are often filled with traffic, it’s just a habit we’ve become accustomed to explained Dr. Moore from Green-Schools, but equally it’s a habit that we can break.

It is anticipated that interest from parents and local school-children can lead to Portlaoise developing and trying out a Cycle-Bus.

The Local Authority and Green-Schools staff would love to hear from you and offer advice and tips aplenty, join in on one of the Get in Gear parents’ events with Lorraine and Karen, there’s a warm cuppa in it.

Contact lflanagan@eeu.antaisce.org for more info on Cycle-Buses and getting into gear!

