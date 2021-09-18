PHOTOS: Bike Week at Holy Family School in Portlaoise

It is Bike Week in Laois all this week and the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise got involved.
View our gallery of photos of the volunteers and organisers by Michael Scully.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.