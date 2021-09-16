Search

16/09/2021

In Pictures: Mountrath CS TYs reflect in Castletown

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

On Wednesday the 15th of September, a group of enthusiastic and energetic TY students from Mountrath Community School visited the beautiful De La Salle retreat centre in Castletown.

TY coordinator Mary Gannon said that it's such a welcome opportunity to take a step back from their daily demands and activities, a chance to unplug from technology spending time reflecting on life and what has been a personally challenging pandemic. 

The students really appreciated this extraordinary experience, away from the school campus , to bond as a ty group. 
Cian O'Gorman said that he really enjoyed the rural setting and the sacred space in the centre for meditation.

Lauren Lahart said that everyone loved the experience of  meditation and the incredible gardens . 

Shannon Conroy added that it was just a brilliant way to start the ty journey.

It was a perfect journey for all the group. 

