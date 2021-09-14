Mountrath students team building in the Slieve Bloom mountains

Not many schools can go play in mountains on their doorsteps, but the lucky students at Mountrath Community School got to do just that this September.

The new transition year group, led by TY coordinator Mary Gannon took on the Slieve Bloom mountains, as a bonding day.

The group were skilfully guided by Willie Hyland and his team inMidland Escape, taking on challenges like pyramid building and a tug of war.

Afterwards, more team building exercises were enjoyed in the community facility of BloomHQ in Mountrath town, once the town's Brigidine Convent for predecessors of the current Mountrath CS crop.

Students gave their feedback on the day out.

Roman O'Callaghan said that it was a great way to meet and socialise with their new classmates.

"The walk was really interesting. The Slieve Blooms are so beautiful, full of unspoilt countryside and wildlife," said Sophie Kelly.

Teacher Ms Gannon said that it was a very important day.

"It was important to get the group to bond and complete a significant hill walking task, working together and enjoying the experience," she said.