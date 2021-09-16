Search

16/09/2021

Science teacher appointed as Portlaoise Deputy Principal

Keith McClearn, Mary Marum, Patricia Cullen and Noel Daly (Principal) Portlaoise College

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The Portlaoise College school community has warmly welcomed Mary Marum, who was recently appointed Deputy Principal at Portlaoise College.

Mary was a Science and Biology in Portlaoise College and part of the middle management team in the school. She joins the current dynamic senior management team of Noel Daly (Principal) and Patricia Cullen and Keith McClearn (Deputy Principals).

This additional Deputy Principal position arose as enrolment at Portlaoise College including Portlaoise Institute has been steadily increasing over the last few years and is in excess of 1000 students for September 2021.

Portlaoise College principal Noel Daly says that they have become the school of choice in the Portlaoise area for 6th class students and their families.

"Under the current school leadership the school has encouraged all of the pupils to embody the school mission statement to achieve their maximum potential in an engaging, challenging and student centred environment that celebrates diversity in partnership with all stakeholders," he said.

In 2020 The Department of Education and Skills approved grant funding for extension works at Portlaoise College. The project will include the construction of a multi-storey extension to the existing school building. The substantial programme of work will deliver a purpose-built special needs unit for the post primary school along with additional classrooms.

“We have a dedicated, hardworking, professional staff and a wonderful cohort of students and we’re delighted that they will get to work and learn in an ever expanding and improved environment. We are especially proud to be promoting the inclusive ethos of our school with the addition of a purpose built ASD unit. With a wide range of subjects on offer and extracurricular activities for all to enjoy and we are here to meet every student’s needs. ”

"I am delighted to have the support of such a strong management team of the three Deputy Principals. Also with our Virtual Open Night scheduled the 30th September, it will be a great opportunity for prospective students and parents to meet the schools staff, hear testimonials from parents and students along with meeting the management team,” Mr Daly said.

