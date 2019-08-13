Crowds turnout for official opening of the Laois GAA LOETB Centre of Excellence

A new chapter officially opened for Laois GAA last week with the opening of the Laois GAA, Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise.

GAA President John Horan was on hand to officially open the €3.5 million facility at O'Moore Park last Thursday night.

The new facility consists of modern dressing rooms, which include shower and ice bath facilities inside them. It also includes new physio and medial rooms, kitchen and catering facilities and meeting and storage rooms. There is also a fully equipped gym which is disability friendly.

Mr Horan praised all involved:

“It’s a great credit to everybody involved. Those that initially procured the land and then I think the team that got together under Gerry Kavanagh (former Laois GAA chairman) to actually deliver the building here and the pitches. It’s a great result of great efforts.

“You talk in terms now of the modern game and the warm-up facilities needed. The fact that the pitches are there for a warm-up for the teams before they go out and play their games,” he said.

Current Laois GAA chairman Peter O'Neill praised all involved in developing the linked pitches which he said are vital for training and winter.

“It was absolutely fantastic to have those facilities, and maybe this year we'll have more club competitions during the winter and have players playing, because the ground is capable of taking it. The kids all want to get in here, and it's good that way."

*Browse through the photo gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above