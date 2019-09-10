Our favourite photos from the Laois Ladies football finals

The Laois LGFA championship finals served up a thrilling weekend of football action as Sarsfields, St Paul's and Clonaslee St Manman's were crowned champions.

A sizeable crowd turned out to O'Moore Park for a double-header of finals on Saturday evening with the Ladies Intermediate and Junior titles up for grabs - an incredible 24 goals scored between the two games.

Clonaslee St Manman's got the better of Ballyfin in the opening game of the day to claim the Junior title, 11 green flags raised on a busy shift for the umpires - Match Report

St Paul's successfully claimed back-to-back titles when they they defeated a brave Ballyroan Abbey side after an enthralling clash featuring 13 goals - Match Report

Crettyard played host to the Senior final between old foes Sarsfields and Timahoe on Sunday afternoon with the Lulu Carroll Cup on offer. Just a point separated the sides at half-time, but a stellar second-half from Sarsfields safely delivered their seventh Senior title in-a-row - Match Report

*Browse through the photo gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above

Photos from the Laois LGFA Senior final by Alf Harvey

Photos from the Laois LGFA Intermediate and Junior finals by Denis Byrne