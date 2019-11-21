GALLERY: Portlaoise GAA host Race Night at Lilly's Bar

It was all fun and games at the Portlaoise GAA Race Night fundraiser at Lilly's Bar, Portlaoise last weekend.

The three-in-a-row county champions toasted their recent county final and Leinster quarter-final successes at the fundraiser too where players, families and supporters alike joined together to mark the club's accomplishments.

The Portlaoise players are in the midst of their preparations for their Leinster semi-final against Carlow champions Eire Og at the newly renamed MW Hire O'Moore Park on Saturday evening.

There on the night to catch the atmosphere was our photographer Denis Byrne.

