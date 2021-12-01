IN PICTURES: Laois County final joy for Abbeyleix U20 hurlers

Last Sunday afternoon saw Abbeyleix claim the Laois U20 hurling 'A' championship in convincing fashion by defeating The Harps.
The 2020 Minor hurling champions had too much firepower on the day with full forward Ciaran Byrne to the fore.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the celebrations as many of the panel made it a minor and U20 double in successive years.
See the gallery of pictures above and simply swipe on the first picture to see the full gallery.
