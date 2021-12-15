IN PICTURES: Celebrations all round as Raheen Parish Gaels claim U20 Hurling success

Raheen Parish Gaels, a combination of Colt-Shanahoe, Clonad and Trumera, are the 2021 U-20 ‘B’ hurling champions, as they recorded a comfortable victory over Portlaoise in the final in Ratheniska last Sunday. The winners actually endured far more difficult games in the lead up to the final, surviving an extra-time bout with Ballinakill/Ballypickas in the semi-finals, but they had no such problems in their win here.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand covering the game for us and was on hand to capture the joyous moments at full time.
Scroll over the picture at the top of the article to move through the pictures.
