GALLERY: Match & Celebration photos of Laois' All-Ireland Minor Camogie title

Robert Jones' Laois Minor Camogie side were crowned All-Ireland Minor 'B' Camogie champions following a seven point win over Limerick in a replay of the decider at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh today.

Laois had to settle for a draw last weekend in the same venue, but made no mistake the second time of asking.

Having gone in level at 1-3 apiece at half-time, three second half goals proved the difference as Laois ran out seven point victors to claim the title in a brilliant display.

