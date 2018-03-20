Laois Rose Maeve marches proudly in New York St Patrick's Day parade

The Laois Rose Maeve Dunne jetted off to New York last weekend to represent her county in the famous St Patrick's Day parade.

With Roses from all over the world, the Mountmellick native marched proudly down 5th Avenue, wearing the green and her Laois Rose sash.

She got a chance to visit famous sights like the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square. Scroll through the photos above.

Maeve is encouraging other young Laois women to apply for the 2018 Laois Rose selection.

"I have had the most amazing experience in New York and I am just back from Chernobyl two weeks ago where I had the most amazing, life-changing experience.

"I am so excited for the prospective rose for the year that you are going to have. Just fill in the application form I guarantee you will not regret it, you will make so many new friends and you will just make so many memories and life experiences. I look forward to meeting all the roses on May 6!" she said.

The Laois Rose selection night takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Sunday, May 6. There is still time to apply for your chance to be the next Laois Rose.

To find out more, contact Laois Rose organisers Lyn Moloney on 083 4631611 or Steve Cronly on 086 2505791, or email Laoisroseoftralee@gmail.com

Watch Maeve's video encouraging prospective Laois Rose contestants