08/09/2021

Pararlympians get huge Laois and Offaly welcome home in Dublin Airport

Portarlington and Portlaoise turn out in force for Nicole and Gary

Nicole Turner and Gary O'Reilly were met with a rapturous welcome from big contingent who travelled from Portlaoise and Portarlington to Dublin Airport to welcome the Paralymic heros.

The two medal winners arrived back in Ireland from Tokyo adorned with their Paralymic bronze and silver won in cycling and swimming.

The Terminal 2 arrivals area was awash with green, white and orange to welcome Team Ireland after the touched down on an Aer Lingus flght home at 10.30pm on Wednesday, September 8. MORE BELOW LINK

Free Poster in this week's Leinster Express celebrating our Paralympic Heroes

Portarlington's Para swimmer Nicole Turner said it as an “amazing” feeling to be reunited with her family. The Garryhinch woman secured a silver medal victory in the 50-metre butterfly.

Gary O'Reilly who hails from the Borris Road in Portlaoise said he was overwhelmed by the big contingent who had travelled to the capital to welcome him home.

The Irish team won four golds, two silvers and a bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.

There will be more celebrations in Laois and Offaly on Wednesday evening when homecomings are planned in the two towns for the heroes.

Homecoming details for Portlaoise Paralympian hero announced

Offaly to come out in force for Nicole Turner's paralympic homecoming

