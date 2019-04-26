Stark Storm Hannah satellite images show it making a direct hit on Ireland

Stark satellite images of Storm Hannah show the weather event on a direct collision course with Ireland.

Pictures taken from space published on Met Éireann's website show the Atlantic storm heading directly for the west coast and Clare where a Status Red Weather warning is in place.

As storm Hannah approaches Met Éireann has extended the status red warning to Kerry. pic.twitter.com/mM4ba0Fzyx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

Winds of up to 130 kmph are set to pummel Ireland as the storm makes landfall from 7pm on Friday. The eye of the storm looks set to pass over the centre of the island.

