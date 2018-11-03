Ballyroan goes the extra mile for little Mary-Claire Knowles - in pictures

The week before Anthony Knowles spun the Winning Streak Big Wheel on RTÉ a big fundraiser with a farming flavour took place in Ballyroan to help the family support his daughter Mary-Claire.

Scully's Bar in Ballyroan was the venue for the charity livestock over the Bank Holiday and fodder auction organised to support the family, who, also live in Ballyroan.

Mary-Claire suffers from a rare but severe form of epilepsy which results in prolonged seizures.

The community wanted to find a way to support a family who, alongside living in the village, have battled hard for the retention of services in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The funds raised will go towards treatment the family hope to organise for Mary-Claire in the Netherlands. The family plan to travel with Mary-Clarie for the duration of her treatment.

Photographer Luke Wynne went along to Scully's to take pictures of all went along to Scully's for the auction.

