Busy summer months for Laois ICA guilds

Laois Federation was at the 120th anniversary of the Ossory Show in Rathdowney.

The winner of the ICA members-only competition for the Bernie Dunne Cup was Claire Brennan of the Spink Guild. She won with a hand-knitted cushion. There were 10 entrants. Claire was unable to attend so the cup was accepted on her behalf by Vivienne Rigley.

Several members also entered in the open sections with great results. Mary Teehan Borris in Ossory Guild won 1st for her cross-stitch in the Craft Section.

Marion Lawless for Mountmellick work got a first for a holiday photo taken in Australia. Vivienne Rigley won first for a deep red Dahlias.

There were also entries in the floral section, in the bread cakes and jams section.

On Wednesday, June 12, Portlaoise ICA held the celebration for our 10th Anniversary. The guild met in the Sue Ryder Home in Kilminchy and presented a Rosebush and a Rosemary Bush being the symbol of Sue Ryder with a small plaque saying the Guild was now 10 years old.

Rev Peter Tarleton St Peter’s Church of Ireland and Fr Tom O’Connor of St Peter ad Paul’s RC Church were invited to give us a blessing not only the plants but also on the Guild and its members. We have had a great 10 years and hope this continues for the next 10.

The Guild invites any local women that might be interested to come along and join us. It meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month from September to June. If you are interested in craft, sports and leisure, days out, community service plus much more the Portlaoise Guild we would love to hear from you.

ICA members presented a cheque to the nominated charity of the year - the Simon Community. At the Laois Federation AGM in May which was hosted by Abbeyleix Guild in the Golf Club. Cormac Lally and Michael Martin of Laois Simon accepted the cheque for €1,420.

The AGM also featured a very special showing of the sewing work from the Mountmellick Guild. It was done by some ladies who hadn't used sewing machines before or made articles, some had just done the mending.

They are taught by one of the members Vera who herself made the quilt and with Breda showed members some of the work - they also donated one of the patchwork cushions for the raffle. Not all the ladies were able to attend and there are some ladies in the sewing group who are not yet members - but am sure they are working hard on it!

Well done ladies in Mountmellick and congratulations to Vera for creating such a high standard of work.

Laois Federation was delighted to see that The Piece of Mountmellick work done by Lucy Conroy of Castletown Guild for the Centenary of 1916 and that was presented to the County Council was on display in the entrance foyer of the County Council building in Portlaoise on a visit to in recent months.

