Transforming Laois community into a NeighbourWood

The community in Abbeyleix has been very busy in the run-up to National Tree Week with a programme of planting that has seen 5000 native trees established in and around the town.

The icing on the cake has seen the establishment of a 2.5 acre recreation focused native woodland or NeighbourWood adjacent to the estates of Corrán na n-Óir, Gort na n-Óir, Slí na n-Óir, Balladine Heights and Balladine Drive which are located in the middle of the heritage town of Abbeyleix.

Local children came out on Sunday 21st March to put the finishing touches to the NeighbourWood by planting the last of the 3500 trees that make up the 2 ½ acre plot. SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE THEM IN ACTION.

This project was organised by Abbeyleix Tidy Towns in close collaboration with the local residents groups.

Funding was secured through the Forestry Service and Laois County Council who are very supportive of the project that has been over 2 years in the planning. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Aishling Rothwell, a key local organiser on the project.

“We are delighted to see the transformation of this area into a recreation and learning space and also a wildlife habitat the local kids are very excited and were delighted to get the chance to actually plant some of the trees,” she said.

This NeighbourWood project ties in neatly with an ambition of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns to establish more native trees into public and private spaces around the town. In the run-up to National Tree Week, 1500 additional trees were also distributed to local gardens, sports facilities, smallholdings and farms in a joint initiative with Trees on the Land (coordinated locally by Brian Gaynor).

This native tree project is part of a wider Climate Action initiative, which is seeing the gradual transformation of Abbeyleix into a more sustainable community.

To find out more about this project visit www.abbeyleixtidytowns.net/neighbourwood-project or follow us on Facebook.