New Autism unit requires road safety steps at Laois school

A new Autism unit at a Laois school near the Kildare border makes the need for road safety works at the school a pressing issue according to a county councillor.

Cllr Padraig Fleming raised the situation at Shanganamore National School in Barrowhouse with Laois County Council officials when tabled a motion at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He called on the Council to carry out road safety improvements works at the school because the new Autism unit is due to open in September 2021.

He said work is needed at the T Junction where he claimed 85% of the traffic comes from the school leading up to the Church and the school.

Cllr Fleming said drop-off and collection will slow down from September.

“There will be school buses bringing children with Autism and they will need a place to park,” he said.

He said this would make it safer for all. He added that more signs are needed at the nearby T Junction to slow traffic at what he said is a big school with 110 pupils on the roll book.

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, in writing but was also at the Municipal District meeting.

“Laois County Council is arranging to have these road safety improvement works carried out at the school in the coming weeks. The works will involve the installation of new road markings on the roadway outside the school as well as new road markings and road signage at the nearby T-junction,” he said.

Welcoming this, Cllr Fleming said it is important that the work be completed in August. He said this would make matters a lot safer.

Cllr Aisling Moran agreed and hoped that it would be completed on schedule.