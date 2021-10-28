IN PICTURES: Students from 30 countries celebrate cultures at Portlaoise College

There are students from over 30 countries at a Laois secondary school and this week they proudly celebrated their many fascinating cultures.

Portlaoise College relished the opportunity for students to demonstrate their pride of their home countries and to educate other students about their culture during the school’s Intercultural Day.

The atmosphere on the day was joyous as Portlaoise College’s halls burst with colour, culture and culinary delights.

The students put in a trojan effort to put together stalls that included their national flags, traditional clothing, delicacies and desserts, common words and phrases, as well as interesting facts, photos and history surrounding their country.

Each class of students had an opportunity at various times throughout the day to be escorted to the hall to engage with the Intercultural Day.

The principal is Noel Daly.

"It was both heart-warming and inspiring to see the pride and confidence students exuded at their stalls, along with the wonder and excitement of the various visiting students.

"Portlaoise College’s Intercultural Day was a resounding success, both enjoyable and educational for all students, and a bright reminder that variety really is the spice of life," he said.

Scroll through the gallery of photos.