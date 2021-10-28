Search

28/10/2021

Non-EU truckers to be allowed to work in Ireland welcomed by Laois TD

Non-EU truckers to be allowed to work in Ireland welcomed by Laois TD

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois/Offaly TD has welcomed news that non-EU truckers are to be allwoed to work in Ireland, saying it will tackle a shortage in the sector.

Deputy Charlie Flanagan, welcomed news announced on October 28 of changes to the employment permits system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

“I am happy to receive confirmation that the quota for HGV driver work permits is to be removed. I raised this issue with An Tanaiste Leo Varadkar some weeks ago and welcome the greater level of flexibility to be afforded for HGV work permits.

"There is a particular problem with the haulage industry with the shortage of truck drivers and this change should help tackle this problem. I am now calling on the RSA to broaden the pool of workers with particular reference to some non-EU European workers.”

Many other Non-EU workers will also be eligible to work. They include 1,000 permits for Horticulture Operatives, 500 Meat Deboners, 1,500 Meat Processing operatives and 100 Dairy Farm Assistants.

In addition, Social Workers and most construction sector jobs will also be eligible for the General Employment Permits.

