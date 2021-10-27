Search

27/10/2021

No progress to build burial wall in Portlaoise cemetery

A 'columbarian wall which holds cremated remains.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois councillor has said she is disappointed at the lack of progress to install a burial wall at Portlaoise cemetery.

A 'columbarium wall' is needed urgently in Portlaoise cemetery says Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

The wall is a permanent resting place for the cremated remains of loved ones, and can save room in a cemetery.

Cllr Fitzgerald first suggested the idea last June at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting and this October she tabled a motion to ask what progress had been made.

The council's reply is that the wall may be included in next year's budget estimates but it will depend on the cost.

"I am disappointed. This is an important issue. I really want to see this in the estimates. It can be built in stages. There is huge demand out there. A cathedral in Ennis sold out all their spaces in weeks with people booking them in advance.

"Well over 100 people a year die in Portlaoise on average. We really have to seriously look at this. It's the people who really want this. We need to do this in the very near future.

"You'll have people from outside Portlaoise will want to use it as well. It's important to have one in Laois.

"I don't think that Laois County Council realise the demand out there and we also have very little land," she said.

Cllr Fitzgerald had also asked what land the council has in her motion, and was told there are 2.7 acres still available for new graves at the cemetery which is on the Stradbally road in the town. 

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded the motion.

"We have many people now who bury their dead differently. A columbarian wall is one part, a crematorium is another. The nearest one is in Dublin. It's a long term project but it's needed. We don't have one in this region," she said.

