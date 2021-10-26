Progress for footpath so Laois schoolchildren can walk to GAA club

A report on the progress to build a promised footpath from a Laois school to a GAA club has been made.

Over 160 children attend Scoil Eoin Phóil II in Ballyroan village in Laois, but they cannot walk to the nearby GAA club because there is no footpath on the busy rural road.

Cllr Mary Sweeney who recently announced her intention to step down from being a local representative, is still working to get her village's projects completed.

While not attending October's meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, she tabled three motions, one asking what progress has been made to design and build the footpath.

Laois County Council replied that the job is shortly going to tender.

"The design is progressing and when finalised it will be included in the tender package that is to issue in the coming weeks," engineer Paul McLoughlin said.

Cllr Sweeney's second motion asked the council to repair and lower footpaths at the junction between Bog Road and Main Street in Ballyroan, to facilitate wheelchair users. In reply, engineer Paul McLoughlin said he can meet her for a site visit.

Lastly she asked for road repairs and strengthening on the R425 between Cross of Newtown and Main Street Ballyroan. These works are to be done by the end of October, engineer Wes Wilkinson said in reply.

Cllr Sweeney announced her early retirement as a Fine Gael councillor last September after serving for 22 years. Her replacement has not yet been announced.