In Pictures Mountrath schools Halloween Fright Night

The MCS film club hosted the incredibly spooky traditional 'Fright Night' to mark the scariest time of year, Halloween.
The film club and TY students transformed the school into a place of horror and fear on Thursday, October 21.
The organising teachers Cillian Hegarty and Aidan McGuinness created an amazing and super night of entertainment for the first year students .
Mr Cillian Hegarty said that the staging of the various chambers of fear was really enjoyable, the electric chair, zombies on the run, scary ghosts lingering around the rattling lockers and empty dark classrooms to the traditional witches and spirits that come alive and scare us .
Mr Aidan McGuinness said that it was brilliant to see the first years really enjoying the evening, and getting all the ' special effects', designed for the evening.
