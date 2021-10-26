Search

26/10/2021

In Pictures Mountrath schools Halloween Fright Night

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The MCS film club hosted the incredibly spooky traditional 'Fright Night' to mark the scariest time of year, Halloween.

The film club and TY students transformed the school into a place of horror and fear on Thursday, October 21.

The organising teachers Cillian Hegarty and Aidan McGuinness created an amazing and super night of entertainment for the first year students .

Mr Cillian Hegarty said that the staging of the various chambers of fear was really enjoyable, the electric chair, zombies on the run, scary ghosts lingering around the rattling lockers and empty dark classrooms  to the traditional witches and spirits that come alive and scare us .

Mr Aidan McGuinness said that it was brilliant to see the first years really enjoying the evening, and getting all the ' special effects', designed for the evening.

PHOTOS: Fun picking pumpkins in Laois this weekend

In Pictures - Spooktacular spectacles for Halloween in Laois school

In Pictures - Spooktacular spectacles for Halloween in Laois school

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media