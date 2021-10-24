In Pictures - Spooktacular spectacles for Halloween in Laois school

Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix held a spooktacular display just before the mid-term break in celebration of Halloween.
Witches and wizards, devils and angels, zombies and ghosts were all to be seen floating through the corridors and around the grounds.
The creativity and imagination were to be applauded as classes paraded around outside and took it in turn to dance to suitably chilling tunes with Ms Keegan on the DJ decks and Ms Whelan and Ms Nolan supervising everything else.
In scary times it's nice to see the smiles again on faces.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.