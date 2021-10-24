Search

24/10/2021

In Pictures - Spooktacular spectacles for Halloween in Laois school

Conor Ganly

Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix held a spooktacular display just before the mid-term break in celebration of Halloween.

Witches and wizards, devils  and angels, zombies and ghosts were all to be seen floating through the corridors and around the grounds.

The creativity and imagination were to be applauded as classes paraded around outside and took it in turn to dance to suitably chilling tunes with Ms Keegan on the DJ decks and Ms Whelan and Ms Nolan supervising everything else.

In scary times it's nice to see the smiles again on faces.

