Hairdressers complete skydive challenge for Laois Offaly autism charity

After a month of waiting for the right weather, two Laois hairdressers and the mother of a little boy with autism have managed to complete their brave skydive for Laois Offaly Families For Autism.
Darren Farrell, Laura Fogarty and Larina Kennelly jumped out of a plan in tandem parachute dives on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday, October 25.
They did it to raise money for Laois Offaly Families for Autism, a locally run volunteer registered charity who support families across both counties.
So far they have raised an incredible €4,200. See link to fundraiser below.
The charity has thanked them for their hair-raising challenge.
"Huge thanks to Darren, Larina & Laura for “Jumping for LOFFA” this morning ❤️
These guys have raised €4,150 so far with monies still coming in, this money will help so many kids & young adults receive the therapies they are in need of, we can’t thank these guys enough"
See the Jump for LOFFA fundraiser here.
