25/10/2021

Huge fundraiser launched to bring top amenities to Laois mountain village

Members of Camross fundraising committee with Cllr James Kelly and the Glynn, Lawlor and Palmer children. Photos: Sharon Palmer

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A small Laois village has launched an ambitious fundraiser to build top standard community amenities that would make it the envy of many a big town.

The strong community of Camross at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains have set themselves a target to raise nearly €65,000 to help build an all weather multipurpose recreation pitch, a surrounding floodlit walkway, a community hub with a gym in an existing nearby hall, a community garden, a riverside outdoor classroom, seating and a meadow.

Work is already well underway to lay out the new pitch which is behind Camross NS and the famous Poet's Cottage.

The community came out in force for an official fundraising launch last Saturday October 23, to support a car wash held by Camross Juvenile GAA committee and a tasty cake sale. More photos below.

They kicked off the fundraiser well, raising €2,395 on the day.

Colette McGlynn is chair of Camross Community Association.

"Thank you to the boys and mentors who washed cars, you were so busy. Thank you to everyone who baked such lovely treats, the great bakers of Camross. We got off to a great start and raised €2395 today," she said.

“The benefits to the communities of Camross will be enormous. It will enhance and rejuvenate our area and provide a communal space that we can all enjoy and be proud of," she said.

They will be asking every Camross household to donate €100 towards the completion of this work

They aim to have the Hub and the Park complete in Spring 2022.

Cllr Kelly has urged people to support the fundraiser.

"Today Camross Community and Parish launched their huge fundraising drive to complete the community playing field,walkway and the new community centre hub that offers a warm eco-friendly building with a fully kitted out office area with high-speed fibre broadband, meeting rooms and a multipurpose gym and weights area.

"The current deficit runs at €64,563.00 from a total capital expense of €494,959.00.Please donate whatever sum you can to complete this very worthwhile project," he said.

Below: the lads of Camross Juveniles doing their car wash and: Johanna Steenkist and Colette Mc Glynn Chairperson of the new Camross Community Association at the Cake Sale.

Bottom: the plan for the new amenities in Camross. Photos: Sharon Palmer.

