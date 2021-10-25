Planning sought to build 21 new houses in large Laois town

Planning permission is to be sought to build more houses completing an estate on the outskirts of a large Laois town.

An application is to be lodged with Laois County Council to build 21 new houses in Derryounce, Portarlington right up to the Laois Offaly border.

Applicant Droughill Builders Ltd is requesting permission to build 10 detached two storey houses, 8 no semi-detached two storey houses, 3 no two storey terrace houses and all associated works.

Their plan includes an open public space - see map below in the estate which is off the Edenderry road near the Derryounce lake and woodland amenity.

Droughill say that this proposed development will allow for completion of a housing development that was previously granted permission which was to have a total of 37 houses.

The company was given an extension to their original planning permission in 2018. They had lodged a new application last July to complete the estate, but it was deemed incomplete. Droughill have now given notice that they will lodge another application.

See map of plan for the houses including a public open space outlined in red below.