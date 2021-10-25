Search

25/10/2021

Planning sought to build 21 new houses in large Laois town

Planning sought to build 21 new houses in large Laois town

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Planning permission is to be sought to build more houses completing an estate on the outskirts of a large Laois town.

An application is to be lodged with Laois County Council to build 21 new houses in Derryounce, Portarlington right up to the Laois Offaly border.

Applicant Droughill Builders Ltd is requesting permission to build 10 detached two storey houses, 8 no semi-detached two storey houses, 3 no two storey terrace houses and all associated works.

Their plan includes an open public space - see map below in the estate which is off the Edenderry road near the Derryounce lake and woodland amenity.

Droughill say that this proposed development will allow for completion of a housing development that was previously granted permission which was to have a total of 37 houses.

The company was given an extension to their original planning permission in 2018. They had lodged a new application last July to complete the estate, but it was deemed incomplete. Droughill have now given notice that they will lodge another application. 

See map of plan for the houses including a public open space outlined in red below.

WATCH New promo shows Ballyfin Demense off in all its glory in lovely Laois

The Ballyfin Demense luxury hotel has launched a new promotional video which shows of the house ground and Laois in all its glory. Watch below.

Over 100 new houses on the way in Laois following Department approval

Big Laois town notified of water outage during coming week

PHOTOS: Vandals 'destroy' fairy trail in Laois Offaly woodlands

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media