Big Laois town notified of water outage during coming week

A large Laois town has been notified by Irish Water that the water will be turned off all morning on a day during the coming week.

Irish Water and Laois County Council have issued a notice ahead of the weekend, to advise that an essential outage is required on Wednesday 27 October.

They say it is for works to secure the water supply for homes and businesses in Portarlington.

"Irish Water and Laois County Council wish to advise customers in Portarlington that an essential water outage is required on Wednesday 27 October due to essential works at Lough Water Treatment Plant securing the water supply. While works are ongoing customers will experience water outages between 9am and 1pm. Water will be turned back on at 1pm it may take up to 2 or 3 hours for supply to be fully restored to all customers.

James O’Toole is with Irish Water.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.

For further information visit their supply and service section on www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 and contact them on Twitter @IWCare.