Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Dr. Oonagh McKeagney - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, October 26 of Dr. Oonagh McKeagney of Portarlington, and formerly of Galway.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, while in the wonderful care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles. Sadly missed by her loving family Fergus, Francis, Fiona, Niall, Eoin, Garrett and Morgan and their partners Liz, Roisin, Conor, Joyce, Deirdre, Helen and Anna and her adoring 28 grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

(People are asked to wear face masks and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines at all times).

Dr Oonagh's evening reception prayers and Requiem Mass to be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Seamus Fleming - The Swan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 26 of Seamus Fleming of Urcher, Stranooden, Monaghan and formerly The Swan, Wolfhill.

Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons Anthony and Timothy, daughters Bonnie and Tessa, grandchild Ollie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. House strictly private please, at the family’s request. Removal on Friday at 10 a.m., arriving at St. Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass available via live webcam at:

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

Br. Martin Kearns - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Br. Martin (Walter) Kearns of the De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, and late of Glanaulin, 141 Glen Road, Belfast.

Predeceased by his parents, brother and sisters. Sadly missed by his brother in law, nieces, nephew, grand nephews, grand nieces, past pupils, staff and confreres in religion, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Brother's residence, Glanaulin this Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Mass this Thursday morning at 11am in St. Teresa's Parish Church with burial immediately afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Pat Molloy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, October 22 of Pat Molloy of 3 Clodiagh Way, Chapel St., Clonaslee.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his mother Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his father John, sisters Mary, Triona and Aideen, brothers Shane and Cathal, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many friends.

Pat will repose at the home of his brother Cathal, No 1 Clodiagh Way, Chapel St., Clonaslee, from 6.30pm onTuesday evening with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Government Covid restrictions remain in place regarding the wearing of face masks, hand sanitising and social distancing.

Ivan Metcalfe - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of Ivan Metcalfe of Lucan, Dublin and Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the Staff of The Beacon Hospital, Ivan loving husband and best friend of Carmel (nee O'Keeffe) and devoted Dad of Evan.

Deeply and deservingly regretted by his wife, son, brothers Ken (Mountmellick) and Sandy (Dublin), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Cunninghams Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday Morning to St. Andrew’s Church, Lucan for Service at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 noon.