IN PICTURES: Amazing young Laois artists awarded in new county art competition

The first ever winners of a new Laois children's art competition have been announced and they had a chance to gather in person with big prints of their art recently.

These photos by Alf Harvey show the stunning artworks created by the winners of the Cruinniú na nÓg ‘Laois Series: Sense of Place’ Art Competition, now set to become an annual event.

They were announced at Dunamaise Arts Centre on December 15, 2021.

They are Fiadh Murphy (under 6’s) from The Swan; Mollie Conroy (6-8yrs) Derrylamogue NS, Rosenallis; William Peake (9-12yrs), Derrylamogue NS, Rosenallis; Rossa Bracken (12-14yrs) Johnsborough, Mountrath and Megan White (15-18yrs) Portlaoise.

The inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg art competition invited children and young people up to 18 years living in Laois to create to create a piece of art inspired by their ‘sense of place’. The artworks could be in any visual art medium such as, drawing, painting, lego, sculpture, print, collage, digital photography, mixed media, graffiti.

There were five age categories and one winner from each age category was selected.

The winning artworks were printed as a series of A5 postcards and are available to collect for free at the Dunamaise Arts Centre and from the Arts Office at County Hall, Portlaoise.

The County Laois Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator is Muireann Ní Chonaill.

“I am delighted to announce the winners of the 2021 Cruinniú na nÓg Art Competition. The winning artworks by children and young people were inspired by and reflect their ‘sense of place’ which is the overall theme of the Laois Creative Ireland programme (2017 – 2022).

"The aim of Cruinniú na nÓg is to promote creativity and culture, and engage children and young people in a wide range of events, workshops and opportunities across the county.

"Congratulations to these worthy winners who were selected by an expert panel including prominent Laois artists, Caroline Keane and Jen Donnery. Thanks to all who submitted their artworks to this open and free competition," Ms Ní Chonail said.

Michelle de Forge is Director of Dunamaise Arts Centre.

"It was wonderful for us to welcome a new generation of artists and their families to Dunamaise Arts Centre. We hope young people enjoy exploring our gallery and seeing cinema and live shows here as well as taking part in exhibitions and performing themselves. Our walls, screen and stage belong to the whole community in Laois and it's important we welcome and nurture new artistic talent. Congratulations to all the winners," she said.

The art competition was part of the 2021 Cruinniú na nÓg programme. Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of creativity for children and young people up to age 18 which celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through ‘doing’, ‘making’, and ‘creating’ from visual and performing arts to workshops and adventures in heritage, culture, science, technology and climate action. Events are free and activity-based.

Shauna Brophy is a teacher at Derrylamogue NS.

“The children really enjoyed taking part in the Cruinniú na nÓg art competition. The theme ‘sense of place’ gave them plenty of scope to look at their local area and to go outdoors to seek inspiration for their artwork. Seeing their work materialise as a postcard and on display in the Dunamaise Arts Centre was very inspiring and rewarding,” she said.

The next Cruinniú na nÓg will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Information on the upcoming 2022 art competition will be available through all schools and young people networks in the new year. See laois.ie/cruinniu2022 and @CreativeIrelandLaois on social media for updates in the coming months.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and the Local Authorities. cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie.