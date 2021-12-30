2021 REWIND: New chapter dawns for Gaelscoil Thromaire in Laois with historic move

A new era dawned for a community and school in Laois following a historic move from a building that has been their heartbeat for the past 120 years.

Just months after work began, Principal Ms Áine Mhic Aodha Bhuí and Mairéad Ní Nualláin, Board of Management Cathaoirleach took possession of the keys of the new Gaelscoil Thromaire on Tuesday, October 12.

With beaming smiles and a tinge of nostalgia, the pupils and staff of Gaelscoil Thromaire made the short walk from their old home to their brand new two classroom building nearby.

The new facility includes two classrooms, a learning support room, office, toilets and ancillary facilities.

The builder Colm Byrne began work in April and the school community is delighted with the finished product which has involved the spending of up to €1 million.

Liam O'Neill, the former GAA President and former principal of the school located near Mountrath, was on hand to help the transition to a new beginning for all.

“We walked down the road from the old school to the new school. Within 15 minutes of being in their new classrooms the pupils were at work as if they were in there forever,” he said.

He spent four decades in the old school - eight as a child and 32 as a teacher.

He took over from his father who he credits as saving the school in 1971 when a closure policy was being pursued.

Liam himself played his part in maintaining its existence by converting it to a Gaelscoil. It’s status as an Irish language school was confirmed by the current Taoiseach Micheál Martin in 1998.

“We are thrilled with the job. We dreamed of a new school for so long,” he said.

He said it is just over 120 years since the old school, commissioned by Queen Victoria, first came into use.

“It was built to promote the use of English and in the lifetime of the building we turned it into a Gaelscoil. We have a little historical laugh at that,” he said.

He says the new building is located across the road from Trumera GAA club which was founded in 1970 during the same era as the school was fighting for survival.

Mr O’Neill believes that the fight to keep it going in previous decades recently to have it upgraded has made a huge difference to a community of 50 households.

He also hopes that the old school can be put to use such as becoming a remote working hub.

It is owned by Mountrath Parish.

The pupils of Rang a Sé from Gaelscoil Thromaire will not get to enjoy the new building but they and all the pupils gathered earlier in the year for special presentations with the School Principal Áine Mhic Aoidh Bhuí, Chairperson of the Board of Management Mairéad Ní Nualláin, and former Principal Liam O'Neill, the former President of the GAA. Fr Joe Brophy Parish Priest of Mountrath also attended the presentation.

The pupils presented a clock to the Principal marking the big occasion as they graduate and move on to secondary school.